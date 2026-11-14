Kirkland’s education scene is busy right now, with options from STEM camps to early learning centers. If you like working with kids, there are a few solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Stemtree of Redmond

Stemtree of Redmond Location: Kirkland, WA

Type: Part-time, seasonal (Winter Break)

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Teach fun, hands-on STEM lessons for grades K–5 in science, robotics, math, Scratch, and Python. Great fit if you’re studying Computer Science, Engineering, or Education and want paid experience plus training during winter break.

Employer: Kiddie Academy of Kirkland

Location: Kirkland, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00 – $35.00 per hour

Lead daily operations at a busy licensed childcare center, partnering with the Academy Director on staffing, licensing, and enrollment. Ideal if you already have administrative experience in a center-based ECE program and want to grow as an early learning leader with benefits and PTO.

Employer: Kiddie Academy of Kirkland

Location: Kirkland, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Work with infants, toddlers, and preschoolers in a nurturing, play-based setting. Good for teachers with ECE or childcare experience who want steady hours, benefits, PTO, and ongoing training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—schools and centers on the Eastside hire often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.