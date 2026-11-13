Kirkland neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from puzzles to storage and even a big TV. Here’s what’s available right now.

Item: Cobble Hill and Eurographics jigsaw puzzles

Condition: Used – good, but the owner cannot guarantee all pieces are there

Location: Kirkland, WA

Category: Toys & Games → Puzzles (Antiques & Collectibles)

These are free puzzles from well-known brands. The owner tried building them but didn’t enjoy them and stopped, so some pieces may be missing. Good if you like puzzles and don’t mind a possible challenge with incomplete sets.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: 60" TV

Condition: Used – good

Location: Kirkland, WA

Category: Electronics → Home Audio & Video → TVs → 4K Ultra HD TVs

Pickup details: First come, first served. Buyer must pick up. You’ll need a van or pickup truck, and you must be able to lift it—it’s large and heavy.

Nice free TV if you have the vehicle and muscle to move it. Great for a living room, game room, or movie nights.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Clear plastic bedding/storage bags with zipper and handles

Condition: Used – like new

Location: Kirkland, WA

Category: Home Goods → Storage & Organization → General Storage → Storage Bins

Transparent PVC bags with white zipper closures and integrated handles. Good for storing linens, blankets, or clothing while still being able to see what’s inside. Handy for closets, under-bed storage, or moving.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Free items in Kirkland tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.