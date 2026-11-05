LWTech Early Childhood Ed info session tonight

Lake Washington Institute of Technology (LWTech) is holding an Early Childhood Education Info Night on 2026-11-05 at 6:30 p.m. in the Allied Health Building, Room A304D, and online by Zoom, where you can learn about the program and career options working with children. Join online here: LWTech Early Childhood Education Info Night

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lake Washington Institute of Technology - LWTech