💰 Kirkland, WA Finance Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Kirkland’s finance scene is buzzing right now, especially in tech and advanced manufacturing. If you’re in accounting or FP&A, there are some strong options here with serious benefits.

Employer: Google

Google Location: Kirkland, WA (also Sunnyvale, CA)

(also Sunnyvale, CA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $219,000 – $305,000 + 25% bonus target + equity + benefits

Lead finance for Google’s multi‑billion‑dollar renewable energy and data center strategy. You’ll own forecasting, reporting, and portfolio analytics for global energy projects, and manage a high‑performing team. Comes with a deep benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, generous PTO, long maternity/baby bonding leave, and 13 paid holidays).

Employer: Google

Google Location: Kirkland, WA (also Chicago, IL; Sunnyvale, CA)

(also Chicago, IL; Sunnyvale, CA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,000 – $166,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

FP&A role supporting Google Cloud, ideal if you like data, modeling, and SQL. You’ll dig into large datasets, build forecasts, run variance analysis, and help leaders make smart resource decisions, with the same strong Google benefits package as above.

Employer: Echodyne Corp

Location: Kirkland, WA

Type: Full-time (non‑exempt/exempt noted by employer)

(non‑exempt/exempt noted by employer) Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on A/R role at a radar technology company working on drones, autonomous vehicles, and security systems. You’ll handle high‑volume invoicing, collections, reconciliations, and month‑end support. Perks include RSUs, fully paid medical/dental/vision for you, 401(k) match, flexible PTO or 15 days PTO, disability and life insurance, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—Kirkland employers are growing fast and often hire for related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.