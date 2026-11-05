👔 Kirkland, WA: Multiple High-Paying Manager Roles $130K–$278K

Kirkland is hot right now for senior leaders, especially in tech and construction. If you’ve got management chops, there are some serious six-figure roles open.

Employer: Google

Google Location: Kirkland, WA (plus options in Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, San Francisco, Sunnyvale)

(plus options in Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, San Francisco, Sunnyvale) Salary: $132,000–$189,000 + 15% bonus + equity + benefits

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead the learning tech stack (LMS admin and integrations) for Google’s data centers, including rolling out generative AI features. Great fit if you blend program management, learning systems, and Google Workspace experience.

Employer: Google

Google Location: Kirkland, WA (plus options in San Jose and New York)

(plus options in San Jose and New York) Salary: $192,000–$278,000 + 20% bonus + equity + benefits

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Senior leadership role owning a portfolio of high-impact technical programs on Google’s Core/AI foundations. Ideal if you have 8+ years of program management and love driving complex, cross-functional engineering work.

Employer: Pivotal Construction

Location: Kirkland, WA (in person)

Salary: $130,000–$155,000 per year DOE

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead commercial tenant improvement projects (with a big focus on restaurant build-outs and remodels) from precon to closeout. Strong benefits, 100% employer-paid health, 401(k) with 3% contribution, and even a $2,500 annual vacation bonus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to position your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.