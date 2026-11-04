🍽️ Kirkland, WA Food & Coffee Jobs With Multiple Openings

Kirkland’s food scene is busy right now—great time to land a steady spot in a kitchen or café. Here are several solid roles with clear pay and real growth paths.

Employer: Due’ Cucina Italiana

Due’ Cucina Italiana Location: Totem Lake / Kirkland, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.25–$27.25/hour (base + tips)

(base + tips) Why it’s worth a look: Scratch Italian kitchen with pasta made in-house, free shift meals, and employee dining discounts. Full-time staff get medical, dental, and vision, plus a busy, fast-paced line where you can grow your skills.

Employer: Due’ Cucina Italiana

Due’ Cucina Italiana Location: Totem Lake / Kirkland, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.25–$30.25/hour (base + tips)

(base + tips) Why it’s worth a look: Lead both front and back of house in a busy Italian spot, with free meals, benefits, and fast promotion potential for strong performers. Good fit if you’ve got 2+ years restaurant leadership and like running a shift.

Employer: Bobae Coffee & Tea

Location: Kirkland, WA (plus shifts in Issaquah)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $22.00–$26.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Great if you love coffee/tea and people—no barista experience required, they’ll train you. Tip pool, health/vision/dental for full-time, performance bonuses, and a creative drink menu that changes often.

Employer: Bobae Coffee & Tea

Location: Kirkland & Issaquah, WA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $29.00–$33.00/hour + quarterly bonus (up to $1,000)

Why it’s worth a look: Run two busy cafés with a clear playbook, benefits after 90 days, PTO, parental leave, 401(k) match, and room to grow as the brand expands. Ideal if you have 2+ years café/quick-service management and like systems and standards.

If something here feels close, click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.