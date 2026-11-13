The Kirbyville Auction Barn in Kirbyville, Texas will hold its next sale day on November 14, 2026, with the Saturday livestock sale starting at 9:00 a.m. for chickens, rabbits, and farm items, 10:00 a.m. for goats, sheep, and hogs, and the cattle sale starting between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m., with horses and mules selling right before the cattle sale when available. A 10‑year‑old chestnut Missouri Fox Trotter mare named “Jingles Bell” will be offered; she stands tied, bathes, trims, grooms, loads and unloads, and is good with other mares and geldings. The barn is located on US Highway 96 at 802 North Margaret, Kirbyville, Texas 75956; contact the office at (409) 423-2612 or Jeff at (409) 423-0197. Market reports are posted every Monday morning: https://www.facebook.com/KirbyvilleAuctionBarn/

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Kirbyville Auction Barn