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Kirbyville
Kirbyville Auction Barn sale on Nov. 14, 2026
11 days ago
The Kirbyville Auction Barn in Kirbyville, Texas will hold its next sale on November 14, 2026, with a Saturday livestock sale starting at 9:00 a.m. on US Highway 96 at 802 North Margaret. Chickens, rabbits, and farm items sell at 9:00 a.m., goats, sheep, and hogs at 10:00 a.m., and the cattle sale, which may include a proven, tested Charolais bull and horse/mule when available, runs from 12:00–1:00 p.m.. A market report is posted every Monday morning; more information: https://www.facebook.com/KirbyvilleAuctionBarn/
This content is adapted from materials provided by The Kirbyville Auction Barn
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