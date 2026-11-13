The Kirbyville Auction Barn in Kirbyville, Texas will hold its next sale on November 14, 2026, with a Saturday livestock sale starting at 9:00 a.m. on US Highway 96 at 802 North Margaret. Chickens, rabbits, and farm items sell at 9:00 a.m., goats, sheep, and hogs at 10:00 a.m., and the cattle sale, which may include a proven, tested Charolais bull and horse/mule when available, runs from 12:00–1:00 p.m.. A market report is posted every Monday morning; more information: https://www.facebook.com/KirbyvilleAuctionBarn/

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Kirbyville Auction Barn