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Kirbyville
Kirbyville Auction Barn livestock sale details
11 days ago
The Kirbyville Auction Barn in Kirbyville, Texas will hold its next sale day on 2026-11-14 at 802 North Margaret on US Highway 96. The regular Saturday Livestock Sale schedule is: sale begins at 9:00 a.m. with chickens, rabbits, and farm-related items; goats, sheep, and hogs start at 10:00 a.m.; and the cattle sale runs from 12:00–1:00 p.m., with horses and mules sold right before the cattle sale when available. For more information, call (409) 423-2612 (office) or (409) 423-0197 (Jeff), or visit Kirbyville Auction Barn.
This content is adapted from materials provided by The Kirbyville Auction Barn
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