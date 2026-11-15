Kirby has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Bexar County Animal Facility would love to meet you.

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Labrador Retriever mix

Terrier (medium) / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate markings

White with brown/chocolate markings Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility

Phone: (210) 335-9000

Spruce is a handsome young mix with a bright, alert look and a soft, medium build. As a terrier/Lab blend, he’s likely to enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new things with his people.

👉 Meet Spruce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility

Phone: (210) 335-9000

Cali is a young puppy with striking black-and-white markings. She’s at the perfect age to start training, bonding, and growing up with her new family.

👉 Meet Cali and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Standard) mix

Schnauzer (Standard) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility

Phone: (210) 335-9000

Ziggy is a sleek black Schnauzer mix with that classic bearded look. As an adult, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with his new people.

👉 Meet Ziggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Bexar County Animal Facility at (210) 335-9000 to ask about meet-and-greets, fees, and adoption steps. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.