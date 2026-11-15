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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Kirby, TX
Kirby has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Bexar County Animal Facility would love to meet you.
Spruce
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown/chocolate markings
- Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility
- Phone: (210) 335-9000
Spruce is a handsome young mix with a bright, alert look and a soft, medium build. As a terrier/Lab blend, he’s likely to enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new things with his people.
👉 Meet Spruce and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cali
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility
- Phone: (210) 335-9000
Cali is a young puppy with striking black-and-white markings. She’s at the perfect age to start training, bonding, and growing up with her new family.
👉 Meet Cali and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ziggy
- Breed: Schnauzer (Standard) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility
- Phone: (210) 335-9000
Ziggy is a sleek black Schnauzer mix with that classic bearded look. As an adult, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with his new people.
👉 Meet Ziggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Bexar County Animal Facility at (210) 335-9000 to ask about meet-and-greets, fees, and adoption steps. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.