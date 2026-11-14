Kirby has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Here are a few of the adoptable pups waiting at local shelters for a loving home.

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white

Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility

Contact: (210) 335-9000

Diaz is a striking adult Husky mix with a beautiful gray and white coat. If you love active, smart dogs, Diaz could be a great match for you.

👉 Meet Diaz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility

Contact: (210) 335-9000

Zero is a small brown Chihuahua mix who would love a cozy spot on the couch and a person to call his own.

👉 Meet Zero and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility

Contact: (210) 335-9000

McGregor is a handsome senior Husky mix with a black and white coat. If you have room in your heart for an older dog, McGregor could be your gentle companion.

👉 Meet McGregor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black

Tan/yellow/fawn with black Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility

Contact: (210) 335-9000

Rousey is a young German Shepherd mix with classic tan and black markings. She’s looking for an active home that can help her learn and grow.

👉 Meet Rousey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility

Contact: (210) 335-9000

Leilani is a young puppy with a sweet brown-and-black coat. She’s ready to learn all about family life from someone patient and kind.

👉 Meet Leilani and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility

Contact: (210) 335-9000

Little Nub is an adult German Shepherd mix with a bold black-and-tan coat. He’s looking for a home that enjoys walks, playtime, and training.

👉 Meet Little Nub and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Kirby Animal Services

Contact: (210) 661-4063

Nova is a young American Bulldog mix with a sharp black-and-white coat. She’s ready for a family who will give her love, structure, and fun.

👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility

Contact: (210) 335-9000

Rocko is a young, sturdy AmStaff mix with a white and brown coat. He’s hoping for a home that will include him in daily life and give him plenty of attention.

👉 Meet Rocko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call the shelters listed above and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these Kirby dogs find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.