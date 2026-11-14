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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Kirby, TX
Kirby has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Here are a few of the adoptable pups waiting at local shelters for a loving home.
Diaz
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white
- Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility
- Contact: (210) 335-9000
Diaz is a striking adult Husky mix with a beautiful gray and white coat. If you love active, smart dogs, Diaz could be a great match for you.
👉 Meet Diaz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zero
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility
- Contact: (210) 335-9000
Zero is a small brown Chihuahua mix who would love a cozy spot on the couch and a person to call his own.
👉 Meet Zero and apply to adopt on adoptapet
McGregor
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility
- Contact: (210) 335-9000
McGregor is a handsome senior Husky mix with a black and white coat. If you have room in your heart for an older dog, McGregor could be your gentle companion.
👉 Meet McGregor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rousey
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black
- Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility
- Contact: (210) 335-9000
Rousey is a young German Shepherd mix with classic tan and black markings. She’s looking for an active home that can help her learn and grow.
👉 Meet Rousey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Leilani
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate with black
- Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility
- Contact: (210) 335-9000
Leilani is a young puppy with a sweet brown-and-black coat. She’s ready to learn all about family life from someone patient and kind.
👉 Meet Leilani and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Little Nub
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility
- Contact: (210) 335-9000
Little Nub is an adult German Shepherd mix with a bold black-and-tan coat. He’s looking for a home that enjoys walks, playtime, and training.
👉 Meet Little Nub and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nova
- Breed: American Bulldog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Kirby Animal Services
- Contact: (210) 661-4063
Nova is a young American Bulldog mix with a sharp black-and-white coat. She’s ready for a family who will give her love, structure, and fun.
👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rocko
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility
- Contact: (210) 335-9000
Rocko is a young, sturdy AmStaff mix with a white and brown coat. He’s hoping for a home that will include him in daily life and give him plenty of attention.
👉 Meet Rocko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call the shelters listed above and set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these Kirby dogs find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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