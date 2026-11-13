Looking for a new feline friend in Kirby, TX? These young cats are waiting at Bexar County Animal Facility for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility

Phone: (210) 335-9000

Silly is a tiny white kitten looking for a family to help her grow up safe and loved. As a young cat, she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience while she learns about the world. Contact the shelter for details on her vaccines, spay status, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Silly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility

Phone: (210) 335-9000

Lilly is another sweet white baby kitten hoping for a forever home. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new people. The shelter can share more about her health, vaccines, and how she does with other pets.

👉 Meet Lilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility

Phone: (210) 335-9000

Piper is a young gray/blue boy with classic American Shorthair looks. As a baby, he’ll enjoy toys, climbing, and lots of attention while he grows. Ask the shelter about his medical care so far and any adoption requirements.

👉 Meet Piper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility

Phone: (210) 335-9000

Pepper is another gray/blue American Shorthair kitten looking for a caring home. He’s still very young, so he’ll need a safe indoor space, kitten food, and regular vet care as he grows. The shelter can tell you more about his personality and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Kirby or the San Antonio area, please consider adopting one of these kittens—or even a pair so they can grow up together. Call Bexar County Animal Facility at (210) 335-9000 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.