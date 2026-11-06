undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Gentle Giants & Little Companions Ready for Adoption in Kirby
Kirby has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups could be the perfect match.
Frosti
- Breed: Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility
- Phone: (210) 335-9000
Frosti is a beautiful young Great Pyrenees mix with a soft white coat. As a younger dog, she still has plenty of energy and years of love to give. If you’re looking for a larger companion to share walks and couch time, Frosti may be the one.
👉 Meet Frosti and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jackson
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility
- Phone: (210) 335-9000
Jackson is an adult Labrador Retriever mix, a great age for people who like a dog that’s past the puppy stage. With his white coat and Lab roots, he’s likely to be a loyal, steady friend for an active home.
👉 Meet Jackson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chico
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility
- Phone: (210) 335-9000
Chico is a senior Chihuahua mix who deserves a soft bed and a quiet, loving home. Senior dogs often settle in quickly and are happy with simple comforts—short walks, warm laps, and gentle company.
👉 Meet Chico and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moxie
- Breed: Great Dane mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility
- Phone: (210) 335-9000
Moxie is an adult Great Dane mix with striking black-and-white markings. If you love big dogs with big hearts, Moxie could be your new best friend. Adult Danes often enjoy a mix of playtime and relaxed hanging out with their people.
👉 Meet Moxie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dog
- Name on listing: Dog
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility
- Phone: (210) 335-9000
This young male Chihuahua mix is listed simply as “Dog”, but he’s a real individual with a bright, warm-colored coat. If you’re looking for a smaller companion to share your daily routine, he might be a great fit.
👉 Meet this Chihuahua mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If any of these Kirby dogs caught your eye, please call Bexar County Animal Facility at (210) 335-9000 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and current availability. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.