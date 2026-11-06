🐶 Gentle Giants & Little Companions Ready for Adoption in Kirby

Kirby has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups could be the perfect match.

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility

Phone: (210) 335-9000

Frosti is a beautiful young Great Pyrenees mix with a soft white coat. As a younger dog, she still has plenty of energy and years of love to give. If you’re looking for a larger companion to share walks and couch time, Frosti may be the one.

👉 Meet Frosti and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility

Phone: (210) 335-9000

Jackson is an adult Labrador Retriever mix, a great age for people who like a dog that’s past the puppy stage. With his white coat and Lab roots, he’s likely to be a loyal, steady friend for an active home.

👉 Meet Jackson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility

Phone: (210) 335-9000

Chico is a senior Chihuahua mix who deserves a soft bed and a quiet, loving home. Senior dogs often settle in quickly and are happy with simple comforts—short walks, warm laps, and gentle company.

👉 Meet Chico and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane mix

Great Dane mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility

Phone: (210) 335-9000

Moxie is an adult Great Dane mix with striking black-and-white markings. If you love big dogs with big hearts, Moxie could be your new best friend. Adult Danes often enjoy a mix of playtime and relaxed hanging out with their people.

👉 Meet Moxie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Dog

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Bexar County Animal Facility

Phone: (210) 335-9000

This young male Chihuahua mix is listed simply as “Dog”, but he’s a real individual with a bright, warm-colored coat. If you’re looking for a smaller companion to share your daily routine, he might be a great fit.

👉 Meet this Chihuahua mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If any of these Kirby dogs caught your eye, please call Bexar County Animal Facility at (210) 335-9000 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and current availability. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.