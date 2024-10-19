Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Kiplinger

    Here's How to Find Your Way Out of the Inherited IRA Maze

    By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA®,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITxWy_0wDPUg0b00

    In January 2020, the SECURE Act went into effect, significantly changing the rules for retirement accounts. In January 2022, we got SECURE 2.0. Then, later in 2022, we got “proposed regulations” from the IRS contradicting parts of the original SECURE Act. More than four years after the original legislation, in July 2024, we got the final regulations clarifying the new rules.

    The combination of the SECURE Act , SECURE 2.0 and the final regulations released in July creates a nearly impossible maze to navigate when it comes to distributions from inherited accounts. Before we look at these insanely complicated rules, we must define a few things.

    Key definitions

    Eligible designated beneficiary (EDB). In most cases, this will be the spouse inheriting the retirement account, but it’s not just spouses. According to the IRS, an eligible designated beneficiary is:

    • A spouse or minor child of the deceased account holder
    • A disabled or chronically ill individual
    • An individual who is not more than 10 years younger than the IRA owner or plan participant

    Non-eligible designated beneficiary (NEDB). If you are not an eligible designated beneficiary, you are an NEDB. This is most commonly adult children. The rules are more complicated for you.

    Required beginning date (RBD). This is the age at which the original account owner must begin taking their own required minimum distributions (RMDs). This used to be 70.5 for everyone. However, SECURE and SECURE 2.0 introduced age brackets based on year of birth:

    Inheriting IRAs: Four common scenarios

    Below, we outline the most common scenarios we see with our clients. Please note: These are all for traditional IRAs . Roth accounts have their own rules.

    1. Spouse inheriting an IRA before RMDs start for the original owner (this is the RBD) (EDB)

    • Inherited IRA stretch. If you choose this option, you will have to start taking distributions by the later of December 31 of the year following the year of death, or December 31 of the year the owner would have hit their RBD. This option allows for small distributions over the rest of your life.
    • Inherited IRA 10-year rule. The only thing the IRS cares about in this scenario is that the account is completely emptied by December 31, 10 years after the year of death. For example: The owner dies on January 15, 2020. The spouse must take all the money out by December 31, 2030.
    • Spousal transfer. You move the money into your own IRA and treat it as your own. All the same rules apply as they would if it had always been your account.

    2. Spouse inheriting an IRA after RBD (EDB)

    • Spousal transfer. Almost exactly the same as the scenario above, except that you do have to take the RMD due for the year of death, for the original owner. For example: If the decedent had not taken their $40,000 RMD for the year they died, it is your responsibility to take it (I’m sure you were looking for another item to add to your to-do list …). Once that RMD is taken, the IRA is treated the same as the rest of your IRA account(s). This is an option only if you are the sole beneficiary.
    • Inherited IRA stretch. You must still make sure that you take the owner’s year-of-death RMD, but in the following year you will calculate your annual RMD based on the IRS single-life expectancy table.

    3. Adult child (NEDB)

    • Before RBD. Money will be rolled into an inherited IRA. There is no annual RMD requirement except in the year of death. However, the entire balance must be distributed by December 31, 10 years after the year of death.
    • After RBD. Money will be rolled into an inherited IRA. There is an annual RMD requirement in years one to nine, post-death. This amount is based on the IRS single-life expectancy table.

    4. Disabled adult child (EDB)

    Disabled adult children essentially follow the rules prior to the SECURE Act. They can stretch distributions over their life expectancy, using the IRS single-life tables.

    The bigger picture: Tax planning

    Hey, don’t shoot the messenger! I left out some of the even more complex rules around trust and successor beneficiaries that our firm is also tracking for our clients. There is a bit of silver lining here: The SECURE Act went into effect on January 1, 2020. However, these final regulations didn’t come out until July 2024. So, if you read one of the above scenarios and thought, “Uh-oh, I haven’t been taking distributions,” that’s OK. They were waived for 2020-2024. However, that 10-year clock is still ticking.

    I must now zoom out to bigger-picture planning, as I often do. Much of the work and the pain of RMDs has to do with the associated tax bill. We project out RMDs in our planning software to see the tax trend and then use standalone tax planning software to do the actual calculations. This means that when there are legislative changes, the software needs to be updated. Be sure your planner has updated theirs. Also, be sure the inputs in the plan are correct, including the original owner’s DOB and DOD. Otherwise, your numbers will be wrong.

    If you want to use a free version of our planning software, you can access it here .

    Related Content

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    4 Ways to Use Your Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Strategically in Retirement
    Motley Fool7 hours ago
    Should You Move Your 401(k) to an IRA Once You Hit 59½?
    Kiplinger3 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Setting Objective Criteria for Employee Bonuses Aligned With Company Goals
    Kiplinger7 hours ago
    How to Step Confidently Into Your Life After Retirement
    Kiplinger1 day ago
    Five Keys to Retirement Planning and Peace of Mind
    Kiplinger1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    The Rule of 55: One Way to Fund Early Retirement
    Kiplinger2 days ago
    Trump considers bucking presidential transition system
    POLITICO3 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post15 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally on Strong Netflix Earnings
    Kiplinger2 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents50 minutes ago
    Will lower mortgage rates bring relief to the housing market?
    Kiplinger2 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy