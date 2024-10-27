Open in App
    Forward progress stopped for Summit Fire burning along Highway 17 near Summit Road

    By Dann Cianca,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PgbRS_0wNovFCO00

    SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- CAL FIRE CZU says forward progress has been stopped on a wildfire that sparked along Highway 17 near Summit Road.

    The fire burned about two acres before crews were able to make progress on it, according to Cal Fire.

    Cal Fire is reporting powerlines are down in the area and is asking drivers to use alternate routes at this time.

    Cal Fire says evacuations were conducted on Alta Vista with the help of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

    The agency is also asking people to avoid the area because more resources are expected to arrive to put out the fire.

    As of 8 p.m., CHP Santa Cruz announced the right lane of Southbound Highway 17 near Summit is closed because of the fire.

    The CHP is specifically asking people not to stop and take photos of the fire because they've had "near misses with crashes in the vicinity."

    The fire is visible from the Alert California Silver Mountain camera and also KION's Mount Toro Camera.

    This is a developing story

    The post Forward progress stopped for Summit Fire burning along Highway 17 near Summit Road appeared first on KION546 .

