Driver identified in deadly Highway 9 crash Thursday; CHP Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- CHP Santa Cruz released the identification of a man who was driving a black 2014 Mazda 3 on southbound State Route 9 at Two Bar Road at about 10:15 p.m. on October 17 as 36-year-old David Stephen Bass of Boulder Creek.

CHP says that a California State Parks Ranger was attempting to conduct a traffic stop when Bass' vehicle failed to yield to patrol lights, which initiated a brief pursuit.

They say that for an unknown reason, Bass veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree and sustained major injuries. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff Coroner's Office announced that Bass was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel, despite lifesaving efforts.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. It is believed that alcohol was a factor in this crash.

