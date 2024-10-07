Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors closer to adopting a ban on the sale of filtered tobacco products

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Santa Cruz County is one step closer to banning cigarette butts locally.

The Board of Supervisors moved forward with an ordinance Tuesday created to prohibit the sale of filtered tobacco products.

If the ban gets adopted, enforcement would take effect January 1, 2027 or when two other cities pass a similar ordinance, whichever comes later.

"Cigarette butts are the singular most picked up item on the Monterey Bay, beaches, rivers and public areas," said Katie Thompson, Save Our Shores executive director. "Over a 10 year period, we removed nearly half a million cigarette butts from beaches, rivers and parks, which make up about a third of the plastic debris that we pick up."

Those in favor of the ban say that it will help tackle environmental and health issues impacted by cigarettes, while those who oppose the ban are concerned about a reduction of income for local businesses.

"I think we need to find other solutions. We've been proposing solutions like having disposals at the beach and having some of my colleagues are going to speak on behalf of that issue," said Felix Blanco, a local business owner. "But what I urge you to do for us, Santa Cruz, businesses, all the retailers, we're not going to be able just to adjust,"

Dozens of people showed up to the supervisors meeting Tuesday for public comment on the ordinance consideration.

Supervisors ended up voting unanimously to move forward with the ordinance as well as mentioned focusing outreach to help retailers in adjusting to the proposed changes.

