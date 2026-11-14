Kinston has several sweet dogs hoping for a second chance and a cozy couch to call their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, one of these pups might be the perfect match.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA

Phone: (252) 520-0003

Thor is a handsome adult pittie mix with a rich chestnut coat and white markings. He’s waiting at Lenoir County SPCA for a family who will give him love, structure, and a safe home.

👉 Meet Thor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese mix

Maltese mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Black

White with Black Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA

Phone: (252) 520-0003

Timble is a young, small Maltese mix with a cute white-and-black coat. She’s a great option for someone looking for a younger, smaller companion dog.

👉 Meet Timble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA

Phone: (252) 520-0003

Nimble is a chocolate-and-white Lab mix puppy, full of potential and ready to learn. If you’re prepared for puppy training and lots of playtime, he could grow up to be your best buddy.

👉 Meet Nimble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese / Poodle (Miniature) mix

Maltese / Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA

Phone: (252) 520-0003

Mick is a young, fluffy white Maltese/Poodle mix. Her smaller size and poodle mix coat may appeal to families looking for a petite companion dog.

👉 Meet Mick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Black

White with Black Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA

Phone: (252) 520-0003

Sheba (Mama) is a striking white-and-black Boxer mix. As an adult dog, she may be a good fit for adopters who prefer a more settled companion rather than a young puppy.

👉 Meet Sheba (Mama) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound / Retriever mix (unknown types)

Hound / Retriever mix (unknown types) Age: Young (about 2–3 years old)

Young (about 2–3 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $25

Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Kinston, NC)

Contact: Through Adoptapet listing

Murry is a lovable, energetic young dog who enjoys running and playing outside, then relaxing right beside you at home. His current family says:

He does well with smaller dogs but has had bad experiences with bigger dogs in the past.

but has had in the past. He lives with two cats and does well with them and with children .

and . He is crate trained and “does extremely well” in his crate.

Murry needs more attention and time than his current family can give, so they’re looking for a home where he’ll get plenty of exercise, love, and companionship.

👉 Meet Murry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Kinston, NC, please consider visiting Lenoir County SPCA or reaching out through the Adoptapet links to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and local groups can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.