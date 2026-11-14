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🐶 Friendly Dogs in Kinston NC Ready for Loving Homes
Kinston has several sweet dogs hoping for a second chance and a cozy couch to call their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, one of these pups might be the perfect match.
Thor
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA
- Phone: (252) 520-0003
Thor is a handsome adult pittie mix with a rich chestnut coat and white markings. He’s waiting at Lenoir County SPCA for a family who will give him love, structure, and a safe home.
👉 Meet Thor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Timble
- Breed: Maltese mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Black
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA
- Phone: (252) 520-0003
Timble is a young, small Maltese mix with a cute white-and-black coat. She’s a great option for someone looking for a younger, smaller companion dog.
👉 Meet Timble and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nimble
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA
- Phone: (252) 520-0003
Nimble is a chocolate-and-white Lab mix puppy, full of potential and ready to learn. If you’re prepared for puppy training and lots of playtime, he could grow up to be your best buddy.
👉 Meet Nimble and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mick
- Breed: Maltese / Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA
- Phone: (252) 520-0003
Mick is a young, fluffy white Maltese/Poodle mix. Her smaller size and poodle mix coat may appeal to families looking for a petite companion dog.
👉 Meet Mick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sheba (real name *Mama)
- Breed: Boxer mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Black
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA
- Phone: (252) 520-0003
Sheba (Mama) is a striking white-and-black Boxer mix. As an adult dog, she may be a good fit for adopters who prefer a more settled companion rather than a young puppy.
👉 Meet Sheba (Mama) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Murry
- Breed: Hound / Retriever mix (unknown types)
- Age: Young (about 2–3 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $25
- Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Kinston, NC)
- Contact: Through Adoptapet listing
Murry is a lovable, energetic young dog who enjoys running and playing outside, then relaxing right beside you at home. His current family says:
- He does well with smaller dogs but has had bad experiences with bigger dogs in the past.
- He lives with two cats and does well with them and with children.
- He is crate trained and “does extremely well” in his crate.
Murry needs more attention and time than his current family can give, so they’re looking for a home where he’ll get plenty of exercise, love, and companionship.
👉 Meet Murry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Kinston, NC, please consider visiting Lenoir County SPCA or reaching out through the Adoptapet links to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and local groups can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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