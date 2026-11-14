Kinston has some very special cats waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. All of these kitties are at the Lenoir County SPCA and hoping for a fresh start.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA

Phone: (252) 520-0003

Peck is a beautiful brown girl with a classic shorthair coat. As an adult cat, she’s past the tiny kitten chaos and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Peck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan or fawn (mostly)

Tan or fawn (mostly) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA

Phone: (252) 520-0003

Peek is a soft tan youngster with lots of life ahead of her. She’s a great choice if you want a younger cat without the tiniest kitten stage.

👉 Meet Peek and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White (mostly)

White (mostly) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA

Phone: (252) 520-0003

Moonpaw is mostly white and has that bright, clean look that really stands out. She’s still young and ready to bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Moonpaw and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White (mostly)

White (mostly) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA

Phone: (252) 520-0003

Spottedleaf is another mostly white beauty, with a soft shorthair coat and a youthful spirit. She’d love a safe indoor home where she can grow up loved.

👉 Meet Spottedleaf and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue (mostly)

Gray or blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA

Phone: (252) 520-0003

Mousefur is a fluffy gray baby with a long, soft coat. She’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family and learn your routine from the start.

👉 Meet Mousefur and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kinston, NC, please consider visiting Lenoir County SPCA or giving them a call at (252) 520-0003 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.