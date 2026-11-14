undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Kinston Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes
Kinston has some very special cats waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. All of these kitties are at the Lenoir County SPCA and hoping for a fresh start.
Peck
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA
- Phone: (252) 520-0003
Peck is a beautiful brown girl with a classic shorthair coat. As an adult cat, she’s past the tiny kitten chaos and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Peck and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peek
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan or fawn (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA
- Phone: (252) 520-0003
Peek is a soft tan youngster with lots of life ahead of her. She’s a great choice if you want a younger cat without the tiniest kitten stage.
👉 Meet Peek and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moonpaw
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA
- Phone: (252) 520-0003
Moonpaw is mostly white and has that bright, clean look that really stands out. She’s still young and ready to bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Moonpaw and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spottedleaf
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA
- Phone: (252) 520-0003
Spottedleaf is another mostly white beauty, with a soft shorthair coat and a youthful spirit. She’d love a safe indoor home where she can grow up loved.
👉 Meet Spottedleaf and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mousefur
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Lenoir County SPCA
- Phone: (252) 520-0003
Mousefur is a fluffy gray baby with a long, soft coat. She’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family and learn your routine from the start.
👉 Meet Mousefur and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Kinston, NC, please consider visiting Lenoir County SPCA or giving them a call at (252) 520-0003 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.