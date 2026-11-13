Kinston’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid production roles open right now.

Employer: Associated Materials Innovations

Associated Materials Innovations Location: Kinston, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Intermediate role making insulated glass units in a fast-paced manufacturing plant. You’ll cut, move, and assemble glass, run equipment like cutting tables and ovens, and check for quality issues. Expect 12-hour standing, lifting up to 50 lbs, rotating stations, and strong focus on safety and precision.

Employer: Alsco Uniforms

Location: Kinston, NC

Type: Not listed (production role)

Not listed (production role) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level style job in an industrial laundry facility, handling bags of soiled textiles from hotels, restaurants, and medical sites. You’ll open, sort, count, and record items, spot damage, and move carts and bins. Physical job with standing, walking, lifting up to 50 lbs, plus benefits like 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, and paid time off.

Employer: Electrolux Group

Location: Kinston, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:00 am – 3:30 pm)

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift role on the dishwasher assembly line using hand and power tools to install parts, do quality checks, and pack finished units. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 25 lbs solo (team lift for heavier), and following ISO and safety standards in a large, global company with room to grow.

If one of these sounds like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.