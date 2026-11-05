🏭 Kinston, NC Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Kinston’s plants are busy right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods Location: Kinston, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $19.80/hour

Help keep food safe and high quality on the production line. This role is physical (standing, lifting, cold/hot and wet areas) but comes with industry-leading wages and full benefits, plus an education benefit for eligible team members.

Employer: Reco NC

Reco NC Location: Kinston, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st & 2nd shifts (05:00–15:30, 15:30–02:00)

(05:00–15:30, 15:30–02:00) Pay: Not listed

Run and monitor production machines, check product quality, and keep the line running safely and smoothly. Good fit if you’ve worked in manufacturing before, like a fast-paced, hands-on job, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Location: Kinston, NC

Type: Full-time, day shift (7:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Mon–Fri, some overtime)

(7:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Mon–Fri, some overtime) Pay: Not listed

Keep gauges and control devices calibrated across the plant so medical products stay within spec. Great for someone with 3+ years in calibration or industrial maintenance, solid computer skills, and who likes problem-solving in a clean, regulated environment.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.