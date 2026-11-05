undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Kinston, NC Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Kinston’s plants are busy right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.
Product Inspector – 1st Shift (FSQA)
- Employer: Smithfield Foods
- Location: Kinston, NC
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $19.80/hour
Help keep food safe and high quality on the production line. This role is physical (standing, lifting, cold/hot and wet areas) but comes with industry-leading wages and full benefits, plus an education benefit for eligible team members.
Machine Operator
- Employer: Reco NC
- Location: Kinston, NC
- Type: Full-time, 1st & 2nd shifts (05:00–15:30, 15:30–02:00)
- Pay: Not listed
Run and monitor production machines, check product quality, and keep the line running safely and smoothly. Good fit if you’ve worked in manufacturing before, like a fast-paced, hands-on job, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.
Calibration Technician
- Employer: West Pharmaceutical Services
- Location: Kinston, NC
- Type: Full-time, day shift (7:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Mon–Fri, some overtime)
- Pay: Not listed
Keep gauges and control devices calibrated across the plant so medical products stay within spec. Great for someone with 3+ years in calibration or industrial maintenance, solid computer skills, and who likes problem-solving in a clean, regulated environment.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings listed.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.