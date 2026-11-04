🏥 Kinston, NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Lab Roles

Kinston’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital practice to lab work. If you’re in medicine or life sciences, there are solid paths here for both seasoned doctors and early‑career lab pros.

Employer: CompHealth (placement for a local ENT practice)

CompHealth (placement for a local ENT practice) Location: Kinston, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join 1 experienced ENT and 1 APP in a very busy, well‑established practice with a da Vinci 5 robot on-site. Mix of 50% head & neck surgery / 50% general ENT, light call (about 7 days/month, mostly phone), and a full patient panel from day one. Partnership track or employed option, J‑1/H‑1B visas accepted, and CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination.

Employer: ECU Health Physicians

Location: ECU Health Heart & Vascular Care – Kinston, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed), relocation included

BE/BC non-invasive general cardiologist role with inpatient and outpatient work at a 261-bed community hospital in a 9-hospital, physician-led system. Join 2 cardiologists and 2 APPs, Monday–Friday clinic, 1:3 call, and full support from the ECU Health Heart & Vascular program and East Carolina Heart Institute. Live close to the NC coast, with a low cost of living and strong primary care referral network. Not accepting J‑1 or H‑1B visas; no search firms.

Employer: West Pharmaceutical Services

Location: Kinston, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lab role doing routine and non-routine testing for product release and plant operations: endotoxin, bioburden, particulates, environmental and water testing, and more. Great fit if you have an associate’s or bachelor’s in biology, microbiology, chemistry, or similar; no minimum experience required, though 1–3 years and cGMP/pharma experience are preferred. You’ll also help with SOPs, validations, audits, and investigations, with only about 5% travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out anyway—roles like this often lead to other openings in the same system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.