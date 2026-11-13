Kingsville has some solid front-line roles right now, especially if you like helping people and don’t mind a busy day. Here are a few worth a look if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #442, 1133 General Cavazos Blvd, Kingsville, TX

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $19 – $32 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Lead the apparel team on the sales floor, help customers find what they need, and keep displays looking sharp. Comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Amtex Insurance

Location: Kingsville, TX

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Great if you’re bilingual and like talking with people. You’ll build relationships with clients, explain and sell insurance policies, and handle renewals, with training provided even if you’re new to insurance.

Employer: Cable One / Sparklight

Location: Kingsville, TX (in-office)

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $14.67 – $16.17 per hour, based on experience

Blend customer service and sales taking inbound calls about billing, service changes, and disconnect requests. Offers benefits from day one, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement up to $5,250 in your first year.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.