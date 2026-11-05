🔧 Kingsville, TX Maintenance Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Kingsville has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like working with tools, being active, and keeping places looking sharp.

Employer: City of Kingsville

City of Kingsville Location: Kingsville, TX

Kingsville, TX Type: Part-time (up to 29 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Work outdoors in city parks doing mowing, weed-eating, basic repairs, and helping with special events. You’ll use power tools, drive small trucks/equipment, and may work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express and Suites

Holiday Inn Express and Suites Location: Kingsville, TX

Kingsville, TX Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $13.00 per hour

Take care of hotel repairs in guest rooms and common areas, from drywall patching and painting to basic plumbing, electrical, and HVAC tasks. Good fit if you like variety and want steady, indoor work with some pool and equipment upkeep.

Employer: IntegriWard LLC (supporting U.S. Border Patrol & Air and Marine Operations facilities)

(supporting U.S. Border Patrol & Air and Marine Operations facilities) Location: Kingsville, TX

Kingsville, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Do broad building and grounds maintenance at federal facilities, using skills in trades like electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, masonry, and painting. Best for someone with 3+ years’ experience who can read blueprints, work safely, and handle outdoor work in all weather.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—maintenance skills are in demand here, and experience stacks up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.