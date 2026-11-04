🏥 Multiple Kingston, PA Healthcare Roles With Strong Pay & Perks

Healthcare hiring is steady in Kingston, PA right now, especially for nurses and CNAs who like close-knit, long-term care and hospice work.

Below are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Saber Healthcare Group Location: Kingston, PA

Kingston, PA Type: Part-time (3:00 pm – 11:30 pm)

(3:00 pm – 11:30 pm) Pay: $45.00 – $48.00 per hour

Standout perk: Eligible community for the federal Nurses for Nursing Homes program – new hires may qualify for up to $50,000 in student loan help (loan repayment + stipend), if criteria are met.

Eligible community for the federal program – new hires may qualify for (loan repayment + stipend), if criteria are met. Work in a skilled nursing facility, assessing residents, creating care plans, and supervising aides. Daily pay, strong benefits, PTO, and growth programs make this a good fit if you want stability plus help with student loans.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Saber Healthcare Group Location: Kingston, PA

Kingston, PA Type: Full-time and Part-time (3:00 pm – 11:00 pm)

(3:00 pm – 11:00 pm) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Provide hands-on care and emotional support to residents in a skilled nursing facility, following each person’s care plan.

Offers daily pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition and GED support, and a family-like team feel—nice option if you’re starting out or growing your CNA career.

Employer: Pathways Healthcare

Pathways Healthcare Location: Main office in Kingston, PA ; serves Wilkes-Barre area

Main office in ; serves Type: Part-time

Schedule: Saturday & Sunday, 8:00 pm – 8:30 am

Pay: Base compensation plus visit rate ; training/meetings paid at $35/hour

Base compensation ; training/meetings paid at On-call hospice RN role focused on nights and weekends, handling triage calls and in-home visits as needed.

Tech-forward agency using AI to cut documentation time by 5–10 hours per week, with mileage reimbursement, 401(k) match, free CEUs, and training support (new nurses welcome).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.