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📣 Kingston, NY Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles With $90K+ Potential
Kingston’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from events to digital ads to real estate. Here are a few solid picks if you like talking to people and closing deals.
Event Marketer (On-Location Marketer)
- Employer: Leaf Home
- Location: Kingston, NY (local travel to events)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18/hour + commission/bonus, paid weekly
Work trade shows, fairs, festivals, and retail spots, talking with homeowners and collecting leads for Leaf Home’s home-improvement products. Good fit if you’re outgoing, can work evenings/weekends, and like being on your feet instead of at a desk.
Account Executive – B2B (Outside Sales Representative)
- Employer: Hibu
- Location: Kingston, NY (hybrid – home office + in-field)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base $63,000 + uncapped commission; Year 1 OTE ~$90,000–$100,000
Sell digital marketing solutions (websites, search ads, social, SEO) to local businesses and build your own book of clients. Comes with structured training, mileage reimbursement, bonuses, and a clear path to grow in sales or leadership.
Career Opportunity Session – Real Estate Sales
- Host: Keller Williams Hudson Valley North
- Location: 15 Taylor Street, Kingston, NY 12401 (in person & on Zoom)
- Type: Info session / path to commission-based real estate sales
- Date & Time: November 18, 5:30pm
- Estimated Pay Range (once licensed): $50,000–$200,000/year
Free session that walks you through how to get your real estate license, startup costs, and what daily life as an agent looks like. Good if you want flexible hours, high earning potential, and are curious about joining Keller Williams’ training-focused model.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer offers training, so you don’t need a “perfect” background to get started.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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