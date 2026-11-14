Kingston’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from events to digital ads to real estate. Here are a few solid picks if you like talking to people and closing deals.

Employer: Leaf Home

Leaf Home Location: Kingston, NY (local travel to events)

(local travel to events) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour + commission/bonus, paid weekly

Work trade shows, fairs, festivals, and retail spots, talking with homeowners and collecting leads for Leaf Home’s home-improvement products. Good fit if you’re outgoing, can work evenings/weekends, and like being on your feet instead of at a desk.

Employer: Hibu

Location: Kingston, NY (hybrid – home office + in-field)

(hybrid – home office + in-field) Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $63,000 + uncapped commission; Year 1 OTE ~$90,000–$100,000

Sell digital marketing solutions (websites, search ads, social, SEO) to local businesses and build your own book of clients. Comes with structured training, mileage reimbursement, bonuses, and a clear path to grow in sales or leadership.

Host: Keller Williams Hudson Valley North

Location: 15 Taylor Street, Kingston, NY 12401 (in person & on Zoom)

(in person & on Zoom) Type: Info session / path to commission-based real estate sales

Date & Time: November 18, 5:30pm

Estimated Pay Range (once licensed): $50,000–$200,000/year

Free session that walks you through how to get your real estate license, startup costs, and what daily life as an agent looks like. Good if you want flexible hours, high earning potential, and are curious about joining Keller Williams’ training-focused model.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer offers training, so you don’t need a “perfect” background to get started.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.