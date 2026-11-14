Kingston’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring across furniture, auto parts, eyewear, and discount stores. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses Location: Kingston, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Unlimited earning potential $65,000–$100,000/year + $5,000 sign-on bonus (performance-based)

Why it’s interesting: High-earning sales role with paid training, strong benefits (health, 401k with match, PTO), and clear career growth. Great if you enjoy consultative selling and building long-term customer relationships.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 1385 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY 12401

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$16.50/hour

Why it’s interesting: Mix of cashiering, stocking, and customer help in a busy discount store. Offers medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and is good for building solid retail experience.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Kingston, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$22.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Customer-facing role helping people find the right auto parts, with chances to learn hands-on services (battery tests, wiper installs, etc.). Comes with PTO, 401k with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and tuition assistance.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Kingston, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $21.39–$33.36/hour (plus potential bonus/commission)

(plus potential bonus/commission) Why it’s interesting: Leadership role in a well-known eyewear brand, focused on store performance, team development, and customer experience. Includes a full benefits package and is a strong step up if you have at least 1 year of supervisory experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.