Traffic on NY State Route 28 at Hurley Mountain Road in the Town of Ulster will shift to a new pattern starting Tuesday, November 17 as part of a culvert replacement project. In Stage 1, two-way traffic will move into the westbound lanes, no left turns will be allowed from Route 28 onto Hurley Mountain Road, and drivers must use signed detours via Route 28A to reach Hurley Mountain Road and via Hurley Mountain Road → Wynkoop Road → Route 209 northbound → Route 28 to leave the area. Drivers should follow all detour signs, slow down in the work zone, and obey flaggers and roadway instructions.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Ulster Highway Dept.