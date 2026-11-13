Kingston’s building and maintenance scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on tech work to big-picture leadership. If you like keeping buildings, grounds, and equipment running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Green Valley Landscaping

Green Valley Landscaping Location: Kingston, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $100,000 per year

Perks: 401(k) with match, paid time off, company vehicle for business use

Lead day-to-day landscaping and snow removal operations, from scheduling crews and equipment to overseeing fleet maintenance and safety. This is a true leadership role where you’ll hire and mentor field staff, track job costs, and work directly with ownership to improve processes as the company grows.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace – Howmet Fastening Systems

Location: Kingston, NY (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 per year

Perks: Competitive health benefits, 401(k) with strong match and employer contribution, paid holidays and vacation, tuition assistance, parental leave, EAP, and more

Oversee facility and equipment maintenance in a busy aerospace manufacturing plant, including TPM programs, machine repair teams, contractors, and facility projects. Ideal if you have supervisory experience in manufacturing, know preventive maintenance, and want a high-impact role with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Andover Property Partners

Location: Kingston, NY & surrounding Capital/Mid-Hudson properties (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Perks: Flexible schedule, opportunities for advancement, professional development assistance

Hands-on role handling repairs, turnovers, painting, and grounds across apartment communities. You’ll work on plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and appliances, respond to tenant work orders, and help with upgrades—great if you want to grow with a fast-expanding real estate company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers here often value reliability and attitude as much as your exact background.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.