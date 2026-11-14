📅 Holiday play: The Long Christmas Dinner in Kingston

First Parish Kingston is teaming up with True Repertory Theatre to present Thornton Wilder’s “The Long Christmas Dinner.”

In about 40 minutes, you’ll watch four generations of one family come and go, and see which holiday traditions last over time. This show is part of a national festival and is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Tickets: $20 per person

per person Where: First Parish Kingston (Kingston, MA)

(Kingston, MA) When: November 14, 2026 (check the event website for exact show time and any additional dates)

To go, buy tickets online through the event website or the ticket link listed for this festival performance.