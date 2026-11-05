Kingston Christmas Parade and Holiday Events Set for Dec. 4

The City of Kingston Downtown Development Authority will host Kingston’s Christmas Parade on Friday, December 4, at 6:00 PM. A vendor fair with food trucks, live music by After Dark Studio, and holiday photos will run from 4:00–8:00 PM, followed by a Food Bank Drive drawing at 7:10 PM and a tree lighting at 7:15 PM. There is no cost to enter a float in the parade; email events@kingstondda.org for entry information. The event is sponsored by WireTech Electric.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Kingston GA, Downtown Development Authority