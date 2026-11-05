undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kingston
Kingston Christmas Parade and Holiday Events Set for Dec. 4
3 days ago
The City of Kingston Downtown Development Authority will host Kingston’s Christmas Parade on Friday, December 4, at 6:00 PM. A vendor fair with food trucks, live music by After Dark Studio, and holiday photos will run from 4:00–8:00 PM, followed by a Food Bank Drive drawing at 7:10 PM and a tree lighting at 7:15 PM. There is no cost to enter a float in the parade; email events@kingstondda.org for entry information. The event is sponsored by WireTech Electric.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Kingston GA, Downtown Development Authority
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.