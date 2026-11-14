Kingsport’s restaurant scene is busy and growing, with new leadership and kitchen roles popping up across town. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Capstone Restaurant Group

Capstone Restaurant Group Location: Kingsport, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: USD $46,000 – $53,000 per year + bonus plan

Lead the whole restaurant operation at Hardee’s, from hiring and training to inventory and P&L. This role comes with a clear salary range, bonus potential, health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k), paid vacation, tuition reimbursement, free meals while working, and family discounts.

Employer: Trident Holdings LLC

Location: Kingsport, TN

Type: Internship (listed as GM role)

Salary: Competitive (details shared in interview)

Run a high-volume Captain D’s with full responsibility for staffing, sales, and operations. This role highlights bonus opportunities, meal benefits, medical, dental, vision for eligible staff, vacation, and strong promotion-from-within culture for people with 2+ years of leadership experience.

Employer: Oak & Anchor Grill

Location: Kingsport, TN

Type: In-person, part-time/full-time not specified

In-person, part-time/full-time not specified Pay: From $14.00 per hour

Hands-on kitchen role where you’ll work dish, fryers, flat-top, salads, expo, and even hand-stretch pizza dough. Great fit if you have 1–2 years kitchen experience, can work weekends and nights, and want employee discounts, flexible schedule, and paid training.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—restaurants often have more than one spot to fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.