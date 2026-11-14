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🍽️ Kingsport TN Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles, Up to $53K+
Kingsport’s restaurant scene is busy and growing, with new leadership and kitchen roles popping up across town. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, these openings are worth a look.
General Manager – Hardee’s (1849)
- Employer: Capstone Restaurant Group
- Location: Kingsport, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: USD $46,000 – $53,000 per year + bonus plan
Lead the whole restaurant operation at Hardee’s, from hiring and training to inventory and P&L. This role comes with a clear salary range, bonus potential, health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k), paid vacation, tuition reimbursement, free meals while working, and family discounts.
General Manager – Captain D’s
- Employer: Trident Holdings LLC
- Location: Kingsport, TN
- Type: Internship (listed as GM role)
- Salary: Competitive (details shared in interview)
Run a high-volume Captain D’s with full responsibility for staffing, sales, and operations. This role highlights bonus opportunities, meal benefits, medical, dental, vision for eligible staff, vacation, and strong promotion-from-within culture for people with 2+ years of leadership experience.
Kitchen Team Member
- Employer: Oak & Anchor Grill
- Location: Kingsport, TN
- Type: In-person, part-time/full-time not specified
- Pay: From $14.00 per hour
Hands-on kitchen role where you’ll work dish, fryers, flat-top, salads, expo, and even hand-stretch pizza dough. Great fit if you have 1–2 years kitchen experience, can work weekends and nights, and want employee discounts, flexible schedule, and paid training.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—restaurants often have more than one spot to fill.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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