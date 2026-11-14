Kingsport has some solid sales and marketing roles right now, from big global brands to local home experts. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Eastman

Eastman Location: Kingsport, TN (on-site office role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead strategic marketing for Eastman’s Specialty Fluids / Heat Transfer Fluids business. This role is heavy on market research, innovation projects, and B2B growth strategy, working closely with sales, technical, and marketing teams. Great fit if you have 8+ years in engineering/marketing/business development and want a role with global impact and strong benefits.

Employer: Clayton

Location: Kingsport, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 base + commission (unlimited earning potential)

Help buyers find and customize their manufactured homes while earning a base salary plus strong commissions. You’ll handle sales, follow-up, model home tours, and basic marketing, with Saturdays required but Sundays off and solid benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Kingsport, TN 37664

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Base salary + monthly commission + quarterly bonus

Outside B2B sales role selling facility services (uniforms, cleaning supplies, safety products) for a Fortune 500 company. Includes car allowance, structured sales training, strong benefits, 401(k) with match/ESOP, and clear paths for advancement if you like field sales and hitting quotas.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you’re in the process.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.