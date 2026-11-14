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🐶 Loving Dogs in Kingsport TN Ready for Their New Families
These Kingsport pups are hoping to meet their people soon. If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, take a look at these wonderful adoptable friends.
Maverick
- Breed: Australian Shepherd (with a touch of Border Collie)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with striking blue eyes
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Friends of Rescue Transport to Kingsport, TN
About Maverick:
- Described as the “biggest, sweetest Australian Shepherd ever” and a giant goof
- DNA tested: 99% Aussie, 2% Border Collie
- Loves everyone and everything, but his large size and bright blue eyes can seem a bit intimidating at first
- Heartworm positive – treatment has already been started
- Must be adopted locally so the rescue can complete his heartworm treatment and confirm he tests negative afterward
Maverick sounds like a big, loving companion for someone ready to continue his medical care and enjoy a goofy herding dog.
👉 Meet Maverick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Joey
- Breed: Mini Goldendoodle
- Age: Adult (about 3 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Kingsport, TN)
About Joey:
- About 3 years old with a great temperament
- Loves people, other dogs, and is fine with cats
- Good with small children
- Has some separation anxiety and is very attached to his person – he wants to be with you as much as possible
- Enjoys car rides and going to parks
- His family is relocating and sadly cannot bring him along, so they’re looking for a very loving home
Joey would do best with someone who is home often or can help him feel secure when left alone.
👉 Meet Joey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jojo
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Friends of Rescue Transport to Kingsport, TN
About Jojo:
- A true cattle dog through and through
- Incredibly smart, well-mannered, loyal, and all business
- Not the type to run up to everyone or play with every dog
- Once she trusts you, she becomes a deeply devoted companion
- Needs a special home with someone who understands and appreciates the cattle dog personality and energy
Jojo sounds perfect for an experienced herding-dog lover who wants a focused, loyal partner.
👉 Meet Jojo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Kingsport, TN, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. The right share could be what helps them find their forever family.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.