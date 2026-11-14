These Kingsport pups are hoping to meet their people soon. If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, take a look at these wonderful adoptable friends.

Breed: Australian Shepherd (with a touch of Border Collie)

Australian Shepherd (with a touch of Border Collie) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with striking blue eyes

Black with striking blue eyes Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Transport to Kingsport, TN

About Maverick:

Described as the “biggest, sweetest Australian Shepherd ever” and a giant goof

and a DNA tested: 99% Aussie, 2% Border Collie

Loves everyone and everything , but his large size and bright blue eyes can seem a bit intimidating at first

, but his large size and bright blue eyes can seem a bit intimidating at first Heartworm positive – treatment has already been started

– treatment has already been started Must be adopted locally so the rescue can complete his heartworm treatment and confirm he tests negative afterward

Maverick sounds like a big, loving companion for someone ready to continue his medical care and enjoy a goofy herding dog.

👉 Meet Maverick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mini Goldendoodle

Mini Goldendoodle Age: Adult (about 3 years old)

Adult (about 3 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Kingsport, TN)

About Joey:

About 3 years old with a great temperament

with a Loves people , other dogs , and is fine with cats

, , and is Good with small children

Has some separation anxiety and is very attached to his person – he wants to be with you as much as possible

and is very attached to his person – he wants to be with you as much as possible Enjoys car rides and going to parks

and His family is relocating and sadly cannot bring him along, so they’re looking for a very loving home

Joey would do best with someone who is home often or can help him feel secure when left alone.

👉 Meet Joey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Transport to Kingsport, TN

About Jojo:

A true cattle dog through and through

Incredibly smart, well-mannered, loyal, and all business

Not the type to run up to everyone or play with every dog

Once she trusts you , she becomes a deeply devoted companion

, she becomes a deeply Needs a special home with someone who understands and appreciates the cattle dog personality and energy

Jojo sounds perfect for an experienced herding-dog lover who wants a focused, loyal partner.

👉 Meet Jojo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kingsport, TN, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. The right share could be what helps them find their forever family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.