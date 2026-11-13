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Kingsport
🚧 Clinchfield Street daytime resurfacing starts Nov. 16
11 days ago
🚧 Daytime paving on Clinchfield Street starts next week
The City of Kingsport will resurface Clinchfield Street from Center Street to Stone Drive starting next week (beginning November 16).
- Contractor: Summers-Taylor Inc.
- Work schedule: Daytime, Monday–Friday
- Duration: About one week, weather permitting
- Total cost (with Eastman Road project): about $2.28 million
Drivers should use caution in the work zone and are strongly encouraged to take alternate routes while milling and paving are underway.
Questions? Contact Ryan McReynolds at 423-229-9470 for more information about the project.
More Info: Kingsport announces Clinchfield Street Resurfacing...
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