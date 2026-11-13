🚧 Daytime paving on Clinchfield Street starts next week

The City of Kingsport will resurface Clinchfield Street from Center Street to Stone Drive starting next week (beginning November 16).

Contractor: Summers-Taylor Inc.

Work schedule: Daytime, Monday–Friday

Duration: About one week , weather permitting

, weather permitting Total cost (with Eastman Road project): about $2.28 million

Drivers should use caution in the work zone and are strongly encouraged to take alternate routes while milling and paving are underway.

Questions? Contact Ryan McReynolds at 423-229-9470 for more information about the project.