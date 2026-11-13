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Kingsport
💰 Half-price KATS Dial-A-Ride tickets Nov 16–25
11 days ago
💰 Half-price KATS Dial-A-Ride tickets + free bus rides
Kingsport Area Transit Service (KATS) is running a Thanksgiving season deal for riders.
From November 16–25, Dial-A-Ride ticket books are half price – just $12 for 24 tickets. These tickets do not expire, but they cannot be used on buses.
Also, all fixed bus routes are free from November 23–25.
Who can use Dial-A-Ride?
- People who live within Kingsport city limits and
- have a medical condition, or
- are 65 or older, or
- are going to work.
Where to buy tickets
- KATS downtown terminal, 900 E. Main Street – pay with cash, check, credit, or debit.
- From Dial-A-Ride drivers – cash or check only.
Note: Drivers do not carry cash and cannot make change.
Questions? Call 423-224-2613 or visit www.kingsporttransit.org.
More Info: KATS offering Half Price Dial-A-Ride Ticket Books ...
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