💰 Half-price KATS Dial-A-Ride tickets + free bus rides

Kingsport Area Transit Service (KATS) is running a Thanksgiving season deal for riders.

From November 16–25, Dial-A-Ride ticket books are half price – just $12 for 24 tickets. These tickets do not expire, but they cannot be used on buses.

Also, all fixed bus routes are free from November 23–25.

Who can use Dial-A-Ride?

People who live within Kingsport city limits and have a medical condition , or are 65 or older , or are going to work .

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Where to buy tickets

KATS downtown terminal, 900 E. Main Street – pay with cash, check, credit, or debit .

– pay with . From Dial-A-Ride drivers – cash or check only.

Note: Drivers do not carry cash and cannot make change.

Questions? Call 423-224-2613 or visit www.kingsporttransit.org.