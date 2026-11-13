Kingsport has a solid mix of hands-on maintenance and cleaning jobs right now, from entry-level roles to leadership in big facilities.

Below are several building & grounds openings you can scan fast and click through if one fits you.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare (Compass Group)

Crothall Healthcare (Compass Group) Location: Kingsport, TN (Indian Path Medical)

Kingsport, TN (Indian Path Medical) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$75,000 + bonus

Lead the Environmental Services/Housekeeping department in a hospital setting, managing budgets, staff, and quality standards. Good fit if you have a 4-year degree and 3+ years of healthcare housekeeping management and want strong benefits and a larger system behind you.

Employer: Total Clean

Total Clean Location: Kingsport, TN

Kingsport, TN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role cleaning and servicing tanks using pumps, compressors, boilers, forklifts, and pressure washers. Best for someone who likes physical work, can follow strict safety rules, and is comfortable wearing PPE and working with industrial equipment.

Employer: Domtar

Location: Kingsport, TN (Packaging Mill)

Kingsport, TN (Packaging Mill) Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

Lead a mechanical and electrical maintenance team in a large packaging mill, focusing on equipment reliability, safety, and planning. Ideal if you have an engineering or maintenance-related degree plus 5+ years of maintenance leadership in pulp & paper and want a high-impact leadership role.

Employer: Partner Industrial

Location: Kingsport, TN (1780 Jared Drive)

Kingsport, TN (1780 Jared Drive) Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.00–$16.00 per hour

Entry-level friendly industrial cleaning work in production areas, tanks, and restrooms, with chances to learn light maintenance and possibly operate a forklift. Good for someone who wants steady hours, benefits, and on-the-job training and doesn’t mind physical work, heights, or confined spaces.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.