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🔧 Kingsport TN Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Kingsport has a solid mix of hands-on maintenance and cleaning jobs right now, from entry-level roles to leadership in big facilities.
Below are several building & grounds openings you can scan fast and click through if one fits you.
Director of EVS, Indian Path Medical
- Employer: Crothall Healthcare (Compass Group)
- Location: Kingsport, TN (Indian Path Medical)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$75,000 + bonus
Lead the Environmental Services/Housekeeping department in a hospital setting, managing budgets, staff, and quality standards. Good fit if you have a 4-year degree and 3+ years of healthcare housekeeping management and want strong benefits and a larger system behind you.
Tank Wash Technician
- Employer: Total Clean
- Location: Kingsport, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role cleaning and servicing tanks using pumps, compressors, boilers, forklifts, and pressure washers. Best for someone who likes physical work, can follow strict safety rules, and is comfortable wearing PPE and working with industrial equipment.
Maintenance Superintendent
- Employer: Domtar
- Location: Kingsport, TN (Packaging Mill)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a mechanical and electrical maintenance team in a large packaging mill, focusing on equipment reliability, safety, and planning. Ideal if you have an engineering or maintenance-related degree plus 5+ years of maintenance leadership in pulp & paper and want a high-impact leadership role.
Cleaning Services / Industrial Cleaning
- Employer: Partner Industrial
- Location: Kingsport, TN (1780 Jared Drive)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $12.00–$16.00 per hour
Entry-level friendly industrial cleaning work in production areas, tanks, and restrooms, with chances to learn light maintenance and possibly operate a forklift. Good for someone who wants steady hours, benefits, and on-the-job training and doesn’t mind physical work, heights, or confined spaces.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.