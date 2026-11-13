Kingsport’s building scene is busy, and a lot of crews are getting ready for bigger projects in 2025 and beyond. If you like working with your hands and being outdoors, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Location: Kingsport, TN

Kingsport, TN Type: Full-time internship (Summer 2027)

Full-time internship (Summer 2027) Salary: Not listed

Work with America’s largest homebuilder and see how new homes go from dirt lot to move‑in ready. This internship rotates you through office and jobsite tasks, with training, mentoring, and a chance to explore full‑time roles after graduation.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Kingsport, TN

Kingsport, TN Type: Full-time, 32–40 hours/week , in person

Full-time, , in person Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Support licensed plumbers on installs, repairs, and maintenance work. Good fit if you’re handy with tools, can read basic drawings, and want to learn a trade while earning steady hours.

Employer: Partner Industrial

Location: 1780 Jared Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660

1780 Jared Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660 Type: Full-time, in person

Full-time, in person Pay: $17.00–$24.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, flexible schedule, and more

Entry-level friendly roles in scaffolding, insulation, carpentry, roofing, painting, utility work, and more. Expect 8, 10, or 12‑hour shifts with overtime and nights/weekends available if you want extra hours.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while the openings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.