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Kingsport
🏭 Kingsport TN Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Kingsport’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid options for both experienced pros and folks just getting started. Here are a few strong picks in manufacturing, warehousing, and quality to check out this week.
Quality Control Engineer – Federal Construction
- Employer: Parsons
- Location: Kingsport, TN (Holston Army Ammunition Plant)
- Salary: $103,500 – $181,100/year
- Type: Full-time
This role supports a multi-year design–build project for a federal site, so it’s a fit for someone with a mechanical/chemical engineering or construction management degree and 10+ years’ experience. You’ll lead quality control, audits, and documentation on a major government contract, with strong benefits and long-term project stability.
Customer Site Warehouse Support
- Employer: Fastenal
- Location: 100 N Eastman Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time (up to 28 hrs/week), weekdays 7:00am–5:00pm
Entry-level, hands-on warehouse job where you’ll move, inspect, package, and ship product at a customer site. Good fit if you’re 18+, can lift 25–50 lbs, like fast-paced work, and want a flexible schedule after training; includes 401(k) with employer contribution.
Operations Support – Packaging, Material Handling & Warehousing
- Employer: Partner Industrial
- Location: 1780 Jared Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660
- Salary: $15.00 – $21.00/hour (operator and doffing rates)
- Type: Full-time; 8, 10, and 12-hour shifts, overtime, nights, weekends
Great for entry-level candidates who want steady industrial work and are willing to learn. You’ll help with packaging, moving materials, and warehouse inventory/shipping, with chances to operate a forklift and access to benefits like health insurance, PTO, and 401(k).
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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