Kingsport’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid options for both experienced pros and folks just getting started. Here are a few strong picks in manufacturing, warehousing, and quality to check out this week.

Employer: Parsons

Parsons Location: Kingsport, TN (Holston Army Ammunition Plant)

(Holston Army Ammunition Plant) Salary: $103,500 – $181,100/year

Type: Full-time

This role supports a multi-year design–build project for a federal site, so it’s a fit for someone with a mechanical/chemical engineering or construction management degree and 10+ years’ experience. You’ll lead quality control, audits, and documentation on a major government contract, with strong benefits and long-term project stability.

Employer: Fastenal

Fastenal Location: 100 N Eastman Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time (up to 28 hrs/week), weekdays 7:00am–5:00pm

Entry-level, hands-on warehouse job where you’ll move, inspect, package, and ship product at a customer site. Good fit if you’re 18+, can lift 25–50 lbs, like fast-paced work, and want a flexible schedule after training; includes 401(k) with employer contribution.

Employer: Partner Industrial

Location: 1780 Jared Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660

Salary: $15.00 – $21.00/hour (operator and doffing rates)

(operator and doffing rates) Type: Full-time; 8, 10, and 12-hour shifts, overtime, nights, weekends

Great for entry-level candidates who want steady industrial work and are willing to learn. You’ll help with packaging, moving materials, and warehouse inventory/shipping, with chances to operate a forklift and access to benefits like health insurance, PTO, and 401(k).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.