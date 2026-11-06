🛒 Kingsport Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Kingsport has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from big-box stores to local shops and a credit union. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Target

Target Location: Kingsport, TN

Kingsport, TN Type: Part-time, seasonal, overnight

Pay: $15.50 per hour

Application deadline: 05/02/2027

Work overnight stocking and setting up the store so it’s ready for guests each morning. Great fit if you like a fast pace, teamwork, and want to build retail skills with a big national brand.

Employer: INTIMATE TREASURES

INTIMATE TREASURES Location: Kingsport, TN

Kingsport, TN Type: Part-time (about 10–15 hours per week )

(about ) Pay: $10.25 – $12.25 per hour

Help customers on the sales floor, run the register, and keep displays looking sharp in a small retail setting. Includes an employee discount, and is good for someone who wants a lighter, flexible schedule.

Employer: TruNeighbor Credit Union (noted in description)

TruNeighbor Credit Union (noted in description) Location: Kingsport, TN

Kingsport, TN Type: Full-time (40 hours per week)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k), profit sharing, health, dental, vision, paid time off, sick time, bereavement leave

Be the front-line face of the credit union, helping members with deposits, withdrawals, loan payments, and questions. Good match if you’re friendly, detail-focused, and want solid benefits in a steady office setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s more detail on hours and duties in the full posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.