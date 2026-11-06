🏥 Kingsport TN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings This Month

Kingsport’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for new grads, seasoned clinicians, and even animal lovers. Here are several solid roles you can apply to this week.

Employer: Encompass Health

Encompass Health Location: Kingsport, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you just finished nursing school and are waiting on your NCLEX. You’ll work in inpatient rehab, gain hands-on experience, and join a structured RN cohort with mentorship, day-one benefits, and growth paths into a full RN role.

Employer: Encompass Health

Encompass Health Location: Kingsport, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal for an experienced PT, OT, or SLP who wants to keep treating patients while leading a team. You’ll supervise therapists and assistants, drive quality improvement, and enjoy tuition reimbursement, PTO, and day-one benefits in a large rehab network.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Location: Kingsport, TN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Base pay depends on skills and experience

Work in a senior living community providing meds, monitoring residents, and supporting their daily care. This role comes with a full benefits package, PTO, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and even help with U.S. citizenship fees for eligible associates.

Employer: Fort Henry Animal Hospital

Fort Henry Animal Hospital Location: Kingsport, TN

Type: Full-time and Part-time options

Salary: From $16.00/hour

Great for anyone with animal care or vet clinic experience who wants hands-on work with pets. You’ll help with exams, lab samples, and patient care, and get flexible scheduling, PTO, pet care discounts, and a uniform allowance in a busy, team-focused clinic.

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.