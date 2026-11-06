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🏥 Kingsport TN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings This Month
Kingsport’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for new grads, seasoned clinicians, and even animal lovers. Here are several solid roles you can apply to this week.
Graduate Nurse
- Employer: Encompass Health
- Location: Kingsport, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you just finished nursing school and are waiting on your NCLEX. You’ll work in inpatient rehab, gain hands-on experience, and join a structured RN cohort with mentorship, day-one benefits, and growth paths into a full RN role.
Therapy Team Leader
- Employer: Encompass Health
- Location: Kingsport, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Ideal for an experienced PT, OT, or SLP who wants to keep treating patients while leading a team. You’ll supervise therapists and assistants, drive quality improvement, and enjoy tuition reimbursement, PTO, and day-one benefits in a large rehab network.
LPN or LVN – Full Time 2nd Shift
- Employer: Brookdale Senior Living
- Location: Kingsport, TN
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Base pay depends on skills and experience
Work in a senior living community providing meds, monitoring residents, and supporting their daily care. This role comes with a full benefits package, PTO, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and even help with U.S. citizenship fees for eligible associates.
Veterinary Assistant and Technician
- Employer: Fort Henry Animal Hospital
- Location: Kingsport, TN
- Type: Full-time and Part-time options
- Salary: From $16.00/hour
Great for anyone with animal care or vet clinic experience who wants hands-on work with pets. You’ll help with exams, lab samples, and patient care, and get flexible scheduling, PTO, pet care discounts, and a uniform allowance in a busy, team-focused clinic.
If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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