🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Kingsport

Kingsport has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each one has a different story, but all are looking for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Border Collie mix

Australian Shepherd / Border Collie mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $300

Shelter/Rescue: Friends of Rescue – Transport to Kingsport, TN

Source: adoptapet

About Emilio:

Emilio is a well-socialized, healthy, happy puppy. He’s described as playful, fun, and sweet, and is already using a doggie door and staying accident-free when he has access. He’s used to being around his siblings and other big dogs, so he should adapt well to many types of homes.

He is still a young pup, so he’ll need the usual basic puppy training and consistency.

👉 Meet Emilio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Border Collie mix

Australian Shepherd / Border Collie mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $300

Shelter/Rescue: Friends of Rescue – Transport to Kingsport, TN

Source: adoptapet

About Ally:

Ally is another sweet, social puppy from the same litter. She’s playful, fun, and loving, and like her brother, she already knows how to use a doggie door and doesn’t have accidents when she can get to it. She’s used to being around her siblings and larger dogs, which should help her settle into a new home.

She’ll also need typical puppy training as she grows.

👉 Meet Ally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Carolina Dog / German Shepherd Dog mix (likely mixed breed)

Carolina Dog / German Shepherd Dog mix (likely mixed breed) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $50

Shelter/Rescue: For Adoption By Private Owner (Kingsport, TN)

Source: adoptapet

About Foxy:

Foxy spent over 100 days in a shelter with no interest before a foster stepped up to help her. She’s now in a foster home and looking for a true forever family. She was listed as a Carolina Dog, and her foster thinks she may also have some German Shepherd Dog or other breeds mixed in.

She really lives up to her name – she moves like a fox and looks like a shorthaired red fox, with a beautiful red coat and agile movement.

👉 Meet Foxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Golden Retriever mix

Poodle (Standard) / Golden Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $250

Shelter/Rescue: Friends of Rescue – Transport to Kingsport, TN

Source: adoptapet

About Alex:

Alex is an adult Standard Poodle / Golden Retriever mix with a lovely red/golden coat. She is available through Friends of Rescue with transport to Kingsport, making it easier for local adopters to bring her home.

(For full details on her personality, needs, and any training or health notes, please check her listing below.)

👉 Meet Alex and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kingsport, TN, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and family. A quick share or a single visit could be the step that helps them find their forever family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.