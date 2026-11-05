📋 Kingsport TN Admin Jobs: Multiple Office Roles Hiring Now

Kingsport has a few solid office roles open right now, from classic admin work to a higher-paying branch coordinator spot. If you like keeping things organized and running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International Location: Kingsport, TN (37664)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a funeral home/cemetery/crematory office with scheduling, reports, invoices, HR paperwork, and customer calls. This role is a fit if you have 3+ years in a fast-paced, customer-focused office, strong computer skills (40–60 wpm), and can handle sensitive information with compassion.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International Location: Kingsport, TN (37664)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same Administrative Assistant role as above, posted on a different site. If LinkedIn gives you trouble, try applying through this Indeed link instead.

Employer: OpSource Staffing Inc

Location: Kingsport, TN 37660

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri)

Pay: $22.00 – $24.00 per hour

Office-based role supporting the Office Manager and construction team with timesheets, purchase orders, safety records, and project files. Great if you have 2+ years of admin experience, are comfortable in Microsoft Office, and like detailed recordkeeping with a steady weekday schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.