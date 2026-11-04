🏥 Kingsport TN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week

Kingsport’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both nurses and animal lovers. Here are a couple of strong picks hiring today.

Employer: Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI)

Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI) Location: Kingsport, TN – 2008 Brookside Drive

– 2008 Brookside Drive Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$28/hour, depending on experience

Nonprofit dialysis clinic with a lower patient ratio, paid 12-week training, and Sundays off. You’ll work three 12-hour shifts starting at 4 a.m., no overnights, under RN supervision in an in-center hemodialysis setting.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Kingsport, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base salary + monthly production bonus (no negative accrual)

Small-animal vet role with strong support from a larger network: health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid CE days, and company-paid professional liability coverage. Good fit if you want local-clinic feel with big-system benefits and mentorship.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.