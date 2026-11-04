🛒 Kingsport, TN Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings

Kingsport’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want steady hours or a flexible side gig. Here are a few customer-facing roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Glow Brands (Sun Tan City)

Glow Brands (Sun Tan City) Location: Kingsport, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.00 – $14.00 per hour + bonuses

High-energy salon role with hourly pay plus bonuses, signing bonus, and lots of employee tanning & product discounts. Good fit if you like talking with people, keeping a space clean, and want advancement in a big, growing brand.

Employer: Glow Brands (Sun Tan City)

Glow Brands (Sun Tan City) Location: Kingsport, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.00 – $14.00 per hour + bonuses

Similar salon role with flexible scheduling, free tanning, and daily pay option. Great if you want a fun, fast-paced side job with room to grow and plenty of employee and family discounts.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Kingsport, TN

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Anticipated application close date: 01/02/2027

Front-of-store role helping customers, running the register, and keeping shelves stocked. Comes with access to dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts (based on eligibility) at a major national employer.

Employer: Rocky Top Vapor

Location: Bristol store, hiring via Kingsport listing (TN)

Type: Not stated (sales associate role)

Customer-focused job helping adults choose vaping products, with sales-based commission bonuses, employee discounts, and 401(k) incentives. Best for someone 21+ with at least 1 year of sales or customer service and an interest in the vaping world.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.