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Kingsland
Beginner Magic: The Gathering at Library Nov. 14
13 days ago
The Camden County Public Library is hosting a Magic: The Gathering game on Saturday, November 14, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. New players and anyone who wants a calm, beginner-friendly game are welcome. For questions, call 912-729-3741.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Camden County Public Library
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