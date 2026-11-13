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St Marys
Church Girls Forward Conference set for March 2027
8 days ago
Church Girls Inc will host the Church Girls FORWARD Conference 2027 in St. Marys, Georgia from March 12–14, 2027. Early bird registration is $50 through December 31. Register online: https://churchgirlsstore.square.site/forwardconference2027
This content is adapted from materials provided by Church Girls Inc
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