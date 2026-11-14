Kingsland has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at the Humane Society of Camden County. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Humane Society of Camden County

Phone: (912) 729-7141

Nomy is an adult medium-haired beauty looking for a fresh start. To meet her, you’ll first fill out the shelter’s quick pre-screening application. Once approved and the contract is signed, she’ll be ready to head home with you after any needed spay/neuter or rabies vaccine appointment is completed.

👉 Meet Nomy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Humane Society of Camden County

Phone: (912) 729-7141

Canterbury is a young, medium-haired kitten with his whole life ahead of him. After your pre-screening application is approved, the shelter will schedule any needed neuter and rabies vaccine visit before he goes home.

👉 Meet Canterbury and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Humane Society of Camden County

Phone: (912) 729-7141

Spinoza is a shorthaired kitten looking for a family to grow up with. The shelter uses a simple same-day application process; once approved, you’ll sign the contract and arrange any needed vet appointment before bringing him home.

👉 Meet Spinoza and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Humane Society of Camden County

Phone: (912) 729-7141

Machiavelli is another adorable shorthaired kitten at the shelter. Just complete the pre-screening form, wait for same-day approval, and the team will guide you through the contract and any needed neuter/rabies appointment before he joins your family.

👉 Meet Machiavelli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Kingsland, GA, consider calling Humane Society of Camden County at (912) 729-7141 to ask about these cats, or fill out the online application linked in their listings. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.