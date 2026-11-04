🛒 Kingsland, GA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Kingsland has a nice mix of steady customer service work and flexible retail shifts right now. Good options here if you like helping people and want reliable hours.

Employer: Georgia's Own Credit Union

Georgia's Own Credit Union Location: Kingsland, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Higher-level bank role where you handle member accounts, loans, and daily transactions while also mentoring newer staff. Comes with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match and a clear path to grow in the financial world.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Kingsland, GA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Competitive weekly pay (plus same-day pay access )

Competitive weekly pay (plus ) Why it’s worth a look: Great short-term job if you want extra holiday cash and a friendly, guest-focused vibe. You also get a 35% discount on food and retail items while you’re on the team.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 1321 Hwy 40 E, Kingsland, GA 31548

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Not listed (weekly pay) Why it’s worth a look: Convenience store role where you run the register, help customers, and lead shifts for entry-level management experience. Offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and flexible schedules.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.