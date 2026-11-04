🐱 Playful & Cuddly Cats Ready for Adoption in Kingsland, GA

Kingsland has some very special cats hoping to find loving homes. If you’re looking for a new feline friend, these sweet kitties are ready to meet you.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: 5-month-old baby

5-month-old Gender: Male

Color: All black

Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Kingsland, GA)

About Wink:

Wink is a sweet, playful kitten who can be a little shy at first, but once he warms up, he’s a total lap-lover. He enjoys curling up in your lap to nap and is very easygoing about being handled, even for nail trims. He’s looking for a calm, loving home where he can feel safe, play, and soak up cuddles.

👉 Meet Wink and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: 5-month-old baby

5-month-old Gender: Male

Color: All black

Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Kingsland, GA)

About Blink:

Blink is a high-energy, fun-loving kitten with a big personality. He loves attention and isn’t shy about asking for it. He even enjoys playing fetch and will keep you laughing with his silly antics. After playtime, he turns into a cuddle bug and likes to curl up on you for a nap. He’s also very easygoing about being picked up and handled.

👉 Meet Blink and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Humane Society of Camden County

Phone: (912) 729-7141

About Mo-Mo & adoption process:

Mo-Mo is an adult Domestic Shorthair cat waiting at the Humane Society of Camden County. The shelter uses a simple adoption process:

Start with their pre-screening application: https://tinyurl.com/adoptfromHSCC

Applications are usually approved or declined the same day.

Once approved, you’ll pay the adoption fee and sign the contract.

If Mo-Mo is not yet spayed/neutered or current on rabies, she will stay at the shelter until her vet appointment is completed, then you’ll get instructions for pick-up.

For more information about Mo-Mo and her current status, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Mo-Mo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kingsland, GA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats, or share this with a friend who might be looking to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.